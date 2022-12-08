Abunai Sisters: Koko & Mika

Not Available

Koko & Mika are actresses by profession: popular and setting out to charm men with their dynamic and sexy bodies. But wait! What are they really? They are, in fact, secret agents on a mission to discipline the wicked men of the world. (http://kanosisters.net/contents01.html) The OVA anime featuring fictional characters based on the Japanese celebrities the Kano Sisters. The anime character designs are created by Susumu Matsushita, best known for creating the mascot character of the Orix Buffalos baseball team. Note: The first 2 episodes were shown on TV channel AT-X randomly every day from 15.01.2009 to 14.02.2009.