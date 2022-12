Not Available

Aquino & Abunda Tonight is a Philippine primetime entertainment news program broadcast by ABS-CBN. It airs every Mondays to Fridays at 10:00pm to 10:15pm (PST) right after Sana Bukas pa ang Kahapon on Primetime Bida. The show also serves as a 3-year reunion of the host tandem after they did SNN: Showbiz News Ngayon.