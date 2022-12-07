Not Available

Accel World

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Drama

Haruyuki is an overweight kid and at the bottom of the food chain at his middle school. Within the sci-fi setting of the real world he often seeks refuge in a virtual one. One day however his life changes when he is given an opportunity by the prettiest girl in the school no less, to integrate the two by means of a program called accelerated world. There is a catch however, in order to keep this add-on he must score points by fighting others within the realm of this new virtual world.

Cast

Yūki KajiArita Haruyuki
Sachika MisawaKuroyuki-hime
Ayako KawasumiKakei Mihaya
Kenichi SuzumuraAsh Roller
Aki ToyosakiKurashima Chiyuri
Shintarou AsanumaMayuzumi Takumu

