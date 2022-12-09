Accelerando

Not Available

Waitress Tamaki has sex with her playmate Kurono at the café she works for. Ignorant of their relationship, their common friend, Ohashi, visits the café as usual to see Tamaki whom he secretly loves. However, Kurono notices Ohashi's feelings. In order to incite him into confessing his feelings to her, Kurono molests Tamaki and makes her wait on him as she is. As she was sexually excited, she gives off a female's scent, which, in turn, excites Ohashi. Meanwhile, Tomoe, a friend of Kurono's appears... Will Ohashi be able to confess his love to Tamaki?