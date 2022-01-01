Not Available

Acceptable.TV was a television program from the makers of Channel 101 that first aired on VH1 on March 23rd, 2007. The final episode of the program aired on May 11, 2007. According to an interview with Indy Mogul, Dan Harmon has said that Acceptable.tv has been canceled. Fans of the short lived web cartoon, House of Cosby's will instantly recognize the inspired art style of Mr.Sprinkles which included some of the same people directly involved with HOC. Unfortunately Acceptable.TV was canceled just when it seemed to be picking up speed. Many people were excited to see the spirit of House of Cosbees live on in a previewed cartoon short entitled The Kosbees shown in Episode 8.