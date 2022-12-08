Access 360 World Heritage

Not Available

What does it take to safeguard the world's most famous places? How do you maintain buildings that are thousands of years old? How do you secure a historical structure that contains millions of dollars worth of artifacts? In this new series, we take you on an exclusive, all-access tour behind the scenes of select UNESCO World Heritage Sites to illuminate the work that goes into running and maintaining these treasured monuments, buildings, national parks and even entire cities, ensuring that they survive in the best possible conditions for future generations to enjoy. UNESCO World Heritage Sites are testaments to the ingenuity of human civilization and the beauty of our natural world. The sites are spread all over the world and cover a range of cultural and national wonders from ancient pyramids to oriental palaces and even the Pacific Ocean. Yet, World Heritage Sites share one thing in common - they must, at all cost, be protected and preserved for the future with the utmost care. Each hour highlights a single site and focuses first-and-foremost on the people at these historic monuments as they balance the pressures of preservation with the need to keep the sites open and accessible to everyone. We give viewers a backstage pass into the world of these caretakers. From guarding the treasures of the Taj Mahal to controlling pollution at the Great Barrier Reef, our cameras capture the day-to-day operations, the special conservation projects and even the grand private events. Through the superintendents, restorers, guides, gardeners and devoted animal experts, our viewers get an exclusive look into areas not open to the public - secret passageways, underground tunnels and treasure chests - home to thousands of years of history and millions of dollars worth of artifacts. We'll learn the stories behind each location - from gilded and bloody histories to the natural forces that make these sites irreplaceable.