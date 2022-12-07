Accidental Farmer

Not Available

Erin Taylor is a high-powered, London-based advertising executive who has it all - successful career, stunning flat and a gorgeous boyfriend, Mike. Planning every aspect of her life, nothing takes Erin by surprise until she dramatically discovers Mike isn't all she thought he was. She takes revenge by abusing his credit card and buying, among other things, a rundown farm in Yorkshire. With Mike's scorn ringing in her ears, Erin decides to make a go of it - how hard can it be to run a farm?