Series documenting real-life stories of bravery and courage. A group of cricketers comes to the aid of a woman trapped under a car after a horrific road accident. They manage to lift the car off the injured girl - but how long can they hold out? A 10-year-old boy helps his best friend after he slashes his neck with broken glass in a freak accident. Plus, the amazing footage of a skydiver's terrifying ordeal as he plunges to earth without a functioning parachute.