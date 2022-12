Not Available

Accoriding to Bex is about a secretary (Jessica Stevenson) named Bex Atwell. Bex Atwell is a woman who is stuck in an "Almost" world. She is almost in a relationship and almost in a good job. She tries to figure out what smart woman are suppose to do in this world with the way men behave. With the help of her acerbic friend Chris and her office friend Jan, Bex tries to work out what men are all about and why women even bother to try working them out in the first place.