Ace of Cakes is a reality series that follows a group of eclectic cake decorators in Baltimore, led by Food Network Challenge star Duff Goldman. With an attitude and personality more suited for rock stardom than running a specialty cakes business, Duff shuns the traditional approach to cake making and decorating. Using power tools and with the help of his artistic staff, Duff creates some of the most amazing cakes ever seen. From abstract wedding cakes to a cake shaped as a Jeep so detailed it looks like it could actually run, these cakes are more than delicious – they're works of art.