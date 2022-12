Not Available

Bulut is working for Ferman Köklükaya, the owner of a big construction company. A successful and ambitious man, Bulut is also married to Ferman's spoiled daughter Sude. Ferman caused the death of Bulut's father working as the site manager; but Bulut does not know about this yet. Sude and Bulut have an unhappy marriage and one day, at a hotel opening, Bulut meets the young and beautiful promising violinist Melek. It is love at first sight.