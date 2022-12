Not Available

In a small shop on the outskirts of Manchesterford, Miss Babs and Miss Berta run their antique business. Assisting them are general handyman Derek and housekeeper Mrs Overall, who is always to hand with a cup of coffee and a helpful adage. With the arrival of swarthy cousin Jerez, ladies' man Clifford and self-conscious extras examining a leopard statue, the tension soon begins to mount...