Kostas Stephanidis arrived in Australia from Greece & settled in Melbourne. He opened a coffee house & named it the 'Acropolis' cafe. Now, 23 years later Kostas is going home to Greece for a long overdue holiday. He leaves his cafe in the hands of his son Jim & his friend Rick joins him to manage the finances. Jim soon turns the quiet cafe into a happening place for young people. If only Kostas could see his Acropolis Now.!