10 physically disabled teenagers cross the Andes, one of the highest mountain ranges in the world. Over a period of four weeks and 400 km, these young people will have to fight their way from the edge of the Amazon Basin, climb to over 5000m to reach the snowline on Cotopaxi, the highest active volcano in the world, and then descend to sea level, wading through miles of swamp before reaching the Pacific Ocean.They are led by ex-SAS commando Ken Hames.