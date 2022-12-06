Not Available

In every life there is a river that divides one generation from the next. A river of time that separates the people we were from the people we become. For Ben Ford and his daughter Kathleen, the river of history is about to change course, exposing the secrets of a lifetime laying just beneath its surface. Across the River to Motor City is an epic story about the lengths a father will go to protect his daughter from his tormented past. The series is about an insurance investigator named Ben Ford who works the border in both Detroit and Windsor. The story takes into account the shifting allegiances and ambitions that straddle the Detroit/Windsor Canada/US border. Benjamin Ford's 30th birthday happens to fall on a fateful day: November 22, 1963, the day of the Kennedy assassination. Coincidentally, it is also the day that his flight attendant girlfriend, Katie, disappears on a flight back from Dallas. The mystery of what happened to her, and why, consumes the life of Ben Ford; it eventually involves his adult daughter, Kathleen, when Katie's body turns up 40 years later. Family mysteries and intrigue play out against a spectacular backdrop of some of the more momentous events of recent American and Canadian history.