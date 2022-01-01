Not Available

Acting for a Cause is a live read series of classic plays and screenplays created, produced, directed and hosted by Brando Crawford featuring young Hollywood actors such as Academy Award Nominee Florence Pugh, Emmy Nominee Margaret Qualley, and 80 other young Hollywood stars. Each reading is organized to raise money for a specific charity. The readings garnered over 500,000 viewers between the first play read on March 27, 2020 and the last announced read on July 31, 2020. The reading series was a direct response to the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic and launched Brando Crawford's career as a director and producer.