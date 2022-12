Not Available

Following the success of his 4/20 special, Traveling the Stars: Ancient Aliens with Action Bronson and Friends, Bronson and co-host The Alchemist are back combining their two favorite things: the hit HISTORY series "Ancient Aliens" and smoking weed. Joined by his producers, friends, and special guests, Bronson will watch, comment on, and give the highest praise to some of the series' most iconic episodes.