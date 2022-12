Not Available

The story centers on two clubs: the music club and the basketball club of an international university. Due to a cut in the budgets of one of the clubs, these come into conflict. Minh Lam (president of the music club) and Hoang Dang (president of the basketball club) challenge each other to be the club that gets the highest budget from the university. The music club will become a basketball warrior, while the basketball club will be forced to sing and dance.