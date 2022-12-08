Ad Genius Lee Tae-Baek

Not Available

Lee Tae Bak (Jin Goo) plays a young guy who only finished in high school diploma but extremely talent in drawing. He comes up to Seoul from the countryside and starts out as the hardworking young guy who hands out ads in the street by wearing those sandwich boards. He then eventually overcome all difficulties and succeed in the advertising world. Meanwhile, Baek Ji Yoon (Park Ha Sun) will plays his primary love interest. Go Ae Ri (Han Chae Young) plays a confident and sexy Executive in a advertising company. In order to achieve her dream, she throws away her past and her love. Eddie Kang (Jo Hyun Jae) will plays a cool-headed advertising executive. He’s described as an elite who has swept many medals at international advertising contests and He’s also a strategist who has the power to overcome obstacles.