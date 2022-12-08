Not Available

Adalat is a show revolving around KD Pathak, a suave, sophisticated, witty and yet unconventional lawyer who is known as a ‘Houdini’ in circles of law because he can get his clients out of the tightest of situations. His success rate of acquittals is 100 percent. But most importantly KD stands not for his client, but for Justice. KD has an amazing eye for detail and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He always seems to know enough about every profession, and what he doesn’t know he covers up/makes up with his smartness. A quick thinker. KD steps into a case when all is doomed for the accused. All the doors are shut. When the prosecution has prepared a water tight open and shut case where even a blind man can tell that the accused is guilty. But no one can see the case from the angle KD does.