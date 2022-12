Not Available

Edwardian adventurer Adam Adamant is frozen alive in a block of ice by his arch-nemesis "The Face" in 1902. In 1966 workmen discover him and he is revived, perfectly preserved...but completely bewildered in his new environment, "swinging 60's" London, until he meets with the beautiful Georgina Jones, who helps him adapt-and before long, he is back to adventuring, solving crime & fighting evil wherever it may lurk.