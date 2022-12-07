Not Available

In A'dam - E.V.A. (Amsterdam and Many Others) we follow the turbulent relationship between Eva van Amstel and Adam de Heer. Adam (24) moves from sleepy Zeeland to noisy Amsterdam, where he starts working at the Municipal Funeral Service department. One day, he accidentally bumps into his 29-year-old neighbour Eva, known as an unconventional, urban young woman who struggles with relationships, her family and herself. Adam falls head over heels in love with Eva and she with him. Over the course of eight episodes, we’re witnessing the development of the relationship between Adam and Eva and see how it’s continually influenced and affected by dozens of other stories set in the city. Amsterdam Paradise (A'DAM - E.V.A.) is a shimmering mosaic narrative of the city, life and love.