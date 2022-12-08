Not Available

is an Australian comedian and television presenter. He has appeared on Australian and British television and is best known in Australia for his role hosting the music trivia show Spicks and Specks and the talk show Adam Hills Tonight, and in Britain for hosting The Last Leg. He has been nominated for a Perrier Comedy Award and Gold Logie Award. He began performing as a stand-up comedian in 1989 at the age of 19, and since 1997 has produced ten solo shows which have toured internationally. He has performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Montreal Just for Laughs festival, earning three consecutive Perrier Award nominations for his Edinburgh shows in 2001, 2002 and 2003