Adam Hills In Gordon St Tonight will have all the usual talk show trimmings – celebrity guests, great comedy and live music - with all the excitement and spontaneity you’d expect from one of the country’s best live comedians. In his 21 years as a stand-up comic Adam Hills has become renowned world-wide for his lightning wit, inclusive nature and penchant for ad-libbing with a crowd. His shows have a reputation for running off on audience-led tangents that result in unpredictable outcomes, often involving his Twitter followers in the joke. The everyday suddenly turns into comedy.