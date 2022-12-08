Not Available

Adam Richman's Best Sandwich In America

    The sandwich is the most beloved, deliciously versatile invention of all time. From delicious New York deli meat piled high on rye to central California’s tri-tip smothered in barbecue sauce, this delectable symbol of American ingenuity takes on countless shapes and flavors from coast to coast. But one question remains: Which sandwich is the best in America? Adam Richman is on a mission to find out. In each episode of Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America, Adam will choose a region of the country, sample 3 of its top sandwiches -- and choose 1 to represent the region in the National Championship. In the hour-long battle royale, the 10 regional winners and 2 secret wild cards will go head-to-head, March Madness-style. In the end, only one will claim the coveted title of "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America."

