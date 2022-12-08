Not Available

The sandwich is the most beloved, deliciously versatile invention of all time. From delicious New York deli meat piled high on rye to central California’s tri-tip smothered in barbecue sauce, this delectable symbol of American ingenuity takes on countless shapes and flavors from coast to coast. But one question remains: Which sandwich is the best in America? Adam Richman is on a mission to find out. In each episode of Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America, Adam will choose a region of the country, sample 3 of its top sandwiches -- and choose 1 to represent the region in the National Championship. In the hour-long battle royale, the 10 regional winners and 2 secret wild cards will go head-to-head, March Madness-style. In the end, only one will claim the coveted title of "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America."