Adam Richman's Fandemonium

Not Available

Adam Richman is on a mission to find the craziest super fans, culinary creations and cultural experiences at the wildest fan gatherings across the nation. In each episode, Adam immerses himself into an event that has a legendary base of obsessed, passionate superfans, from the Daytona 500 to the Kentucky Derby to Trucks Gone Wild. Along the way, Adam meets veteran attendees, known for their years of dedication and commitment to what they love. He samples their fantastic food, enjoys the homemade gadgets that makes each tailgate unique, and learns their insider secrets to what makes each of these events so legendary and worthy of wild celebration. To cap off each event, Adam takes everything he’s uncovered on his journey to give back to the fans with something they’ve never seen before: a new culinary creation inspired by the event and an amazing party that celebrates the superfans he’s visiting!