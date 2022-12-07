Not Available

The drama is an adaptation of the movie "I'm Not Single" directed by Hanung Bramantyo and Pierre Andre.Lisa Surihani plays the role of Maya who became wife of Adam (played by Hussein/Sein Ruffedge) due to family's arrangement marriage. Maya's parents have to leave the country to do business and hence they wanted someone to look after her (consequently, they married her off to Adam, her mother's best friend's son). Maya actually already has a boyfriend named Dani. At that time, both Dani and Maya is still studying.