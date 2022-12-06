Not Available

"Married attorneys on opposite sides in the courtroom find it difficult not to bring their work home with them in this romantic comedy series based on the classic Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy film Adam's Rib. Assistant District Attorney Adam Bonner (Ken Howard) frequently clashes head-on with his wife, Amanda (Blythe Danner), a junior partner in an established law firm. But no matter how heated their arguments, Adam and Amanda never lose sight of their deep and abiding love for each other”even as they continue the hilarious, never-ending battle of the sexes that has raged ever since God created Eve from Adam's Rib." This show was created by part of the team responsible for the hit broadway musical "1776" - Director Peter H. Hunt, and Writer Peter Stone; and featured two of its stars, Howard and Danner - who had played Tom and Martha Jefferson in the play. This series was the next project the four worked on after completing the 1776 film in 1972.