"ADDICTED" is a one-hour docu-series following the lives of individuals struggling with addiction as they work with interventionist Kristina Wandzilak. Each riveting episode will take viewers on the unpredictable journey of recovery and the harrowing struggle to become sober. Six episodes have been ordered and will premiere in March only on TLC. New series "ADDICTED" will demonstrate the debilitating disease of addiction and how it not only affects the addict but the family as well. And no one more intimately knows this than top interventionist Kristina Wandzilak. As a recovering addict herself, Kristina pulls from her own experiences, bringing a level of understanding and compassion to the healing process. In addition to her strength and commitment to sobriety, Kristina is a mother, a wife, a top-selling author, a world-renowned public speaker and one of the most sought-after, unconventional, top addiction interventionists in the country. Kristina will empower the addicts and the families to help them not only get sober, but to also live the healthy lives they deserve.