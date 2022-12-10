Not Available

Addicted Australia is a bold, brave and innovative Australian television first that shines a light on a growing crisis affecting millions of Australians – addicts as well as their families and loved ones - in a deeply powerful and personal way. Extraordinary, never-before seen access, is gained to the lives of a group of Australians and their families as they confront their addiction head on. Signed up to a unique holistic six-month treatment program, this series follows the heart-wrenching journey of 10 participants and their families from despair to hope and possible recovery.