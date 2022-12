Not Available

Oxygen is pulling back the curtain and revealing all in the world of medi-spas with a new office docu-series, "Addicted to Beauty". As seen through the eyes of the larger than life staff at one of the country's hottest beauty enhancement facilities in California, the eight one -hour episodes examine the young, attractive and broke who come in for spray tans and hits of Botox, to the very wealthy who are looking for tummy tucks and boob jobs.