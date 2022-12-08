Not Available

Join Jon and Gina Brunson on their reality-based outdoor show as they travel the world chasing big game. In 2007, Jon and Gina packed their six children into an RV for a Florida to South Dakota road trip and whitetail hunt. It was the first show for their newest venture, Addicted to the Outdoors (ATTO), which has a revolutionary format that takes viewers along with them as they pursue game. Choosing a name for the new show was easy, since both Jon, Gina and their children are Addicted to the Outdoors. Are they living the dream? Yes, their particular dream, where a man, his wife and their children together explore those wandering streams and forested trails of the outdoors.