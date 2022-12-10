Not Available

Advance Bravely

北京锋芒文化传播有限公司、霍尔果斯青春光线影业有限公司 [2]

Sergeant Xia Yao, born into a wealthy and renown ancestry, is a playboy who has turned over a new leaf. Yuan Zong is an ex-soldier from the special forces who opened a bodyguard training company after being discharged. When Yuan Ru, Yuan Zong's little sister fell for Xia Yao's charms, but could not break down his erected barriers, she came to Yuan Zong for assistance. The moment Yuan Zong saw Xia Yao, he knew no other person would ever catch his eyes. And so begins the battle between brother and sister for the most coveted price - Xia Yao's heart.

