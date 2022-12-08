Not Available

The Adventure Angler series is themed around exotic destinations with amazing and unique fishing opportunities, yet each show has an adventurous twist. Locations might be reached by jet skis, quad (motor) bikes, helicopter, inflatable boats, yachts or horses, but whatever the means it will be another great escapade for our intrepid hero, Micah Adams. Adventure Angler showcases the finest fishing on the planet using methods such as fly, lures and soft plastics and also highlights the stunning landscapes for which each location has been chosen. Adventure Angler takes you to dream destinations and the fishing is as good as anything ever filmed!