A web based TV Series, dedicated to Adventure Touring motorcycles, this UK based “Adventure Bike TV” show includes news, reviews, interviews and trips from around the world. Adventure Bike TV is not your typical YouTube video series about Adventure Riding. The show is skillfully produced and has a true television look and feel. Host Graham Hoskins has a background in television, having recently produced a motorcycle travel series that aired on British Television called “Motorbike Diaries.”