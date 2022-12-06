Not Available

Adventure Time (originally titled 'Adventure Time with Finn & Jake') follows two best friends: Finn (a 12-year old boy) and Jake (a wise 28-year-old dog with magical powers), and the surreal adventures undertaken by the duo as they traverse the mystical Land of Ooo. A world built for adventure, Ooo is filled to the brim with various landscapes for the two buddies to explore and bizarre characters to assist.