Adventure Time (originally titled 'Adventure Time with Finn & Jake') follows two best friends: Finn (a 12-year old boy) and Jake (a wise 28-year-old dog with magical powers), and the surreal adventures undertaken by the duo as they traverse the mystical Land of Ooo. A world built for adventure, Ooo is filled to the brim with various landscapes for the two buddies to explore and bizarre characters to assist.
|Jeremy Shada
|Finn the Human (voice)
|John DiMaggio
|Jake the Dog (voice)
|Tom Kenny
|Ice King (voice)
|Olivia Olson
|Marceline the Vampire Queen (voice)
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Cinnamon Bun (voice)
|Hynden Walch
|Princess Bubblegum (voice)
