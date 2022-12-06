Not Available

Adventure Time

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Frederator Studios

Adventure Time (originally titled 'Adventure Time with Finn & Jake') follows two best friends: Finn (a 12-year old boy) and Jake (a wise 28-year-old dog with magical powers), and the surreal adventures undertaken by the duo as they traverse the mystical Land of Ooo. A world built for adventure, Ooo is filled to the brim with various landscapes for the two buddies to explore and bizarre characters to assist.

Cast

Jeremy ShadaFinn the Human (voice)
John DiMaggioJake the Dog (voice)
Tom KennyIce King (voice)
Olivia OlsonMarceline the Vampire Queen (voice)
Dee Bradley BakerCinnamon Bun (voice)
Hynden WalchPrincess Bubblegum (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

6 More Images