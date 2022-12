Not Available

Uploading themselves by way of a time continuum software, Fire, Nevin, Paul, and Kikko, are suddenly whisked back through the ages on a desperate search for their missing computer professor. Unfortunately, they haven't made the journey alone. An evil Hacker is threatening to change world history. The endurance of each intrepid teen will be tested as they weave in and out of time; facing overwhelming perils and thrilling challenges.