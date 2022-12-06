Not Available

Adventures From the Book of Virtues was based on the ousted U.S. Secretary of Education William J. Bennett's anthology of classic stories from around the world. The animated shows center around two youngsters who confront the universal uncertainties and fears of childhood with the aid of a group of talking animals. The characters share stories from around the world that illustrate the importance of virtues. Characters - Credits from PBSKids.org: My name is Plato. Please don't let my size frighten you. You see, I'm a large buffalo, but I'm quite gentle and kind for my size. From my travels, I have collected many fantastic tales from wonderful cultures all over the world. And it always brings me great pleasure to share these stories with my young friends Zach and Annie, and with you. In many ways, I envy you - you have so many experiences waiting for you, and so many wonderful places yet to see. But I hope that the stories I tell will help you as you encounter difficultie