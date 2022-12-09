Aerial Mountains - South Korea

Not Available

Gracefully formed by the earth’s tectonic forces and massive volcanic eruptions, the mountains are a fascinating natural phenomenon, all the way from their beginnings to their present day formation. With their striking presence in our world, the mountains have always been revered by mankind for their beauty and overwhelming size. They have thus served to be an essential constituent to human history, culture, and religion throughout the world. With this universal phenomenon, many people say that there is something special about the mountains that have made them become a spiritual centre for many societies. In this aerial series, we explore some of the most mountain dominated countries in the world and discover the history and culture of the country through their mountains.