Affection crosses the line

Channel One 31 delivers the drama The Onyx Plus, one of the most famous advertising companies in Thailand, with Athit (M-Apinan) owning a small agency and Ken (Captain Phuthanate) as admin of the company. Ken is a very talented and charming young man. Although there are many girls interested in him. But he is stable with Ploy. (Pang-Ornjira), his only wife. But Ken and Ploy's unfailing love is challenged. When there is a charming woman like Nicha (Gypsy-Kirati) came to work as a director of the department. People like Nicha never fail to do anything. and thought that it would not be difficult to steal Ken from Ploy The more Ken loves and faithful to Ploy, the more It only encourages Nicha to want to win more. Although Nicha proceeded with the game carefully But nothing escapes Mia's senses.