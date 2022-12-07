Africa High and Wild

Not Available

In 1991, Australian travellers Sorrel Wilby and Chris Ciantar became the first people in the world to trek the entire length of the Himalaya. The endeavour whet, rather than satiated, their appetite for adventure, their love of high places, and in 1993 they set forth on a second journey together to climb the highest peaks of Africa. There they found a daunting range of mountain scapes - an unexpected, little known world of primeval forests, vast deserts, active volcanoes and virgin snowfields. They also found - in the heart of those extraordinary, often hostile realms, people. Well beyond the reach of developers and promoters of mass tourism, many of the nomads, warriors and highlanders Wilby and Ciantar met continue to live in harmony with their environment. Their life-styles are substantially traditional, their culture and history alive. With their expedition acting as a preparatory survey, Wilby, photojournalist and experienced adventurer, and Ciantar, a television cameraman, have joined with Beyond Productions to make a documentary series about their adventure. Their story is not about the physical achievement of their trek, great as it is. Moreover, it is an adventure story where the journey - the people, places and experience shared - becomes tantamount to the mountaineering feats fulfilled. The series will comprise three by one commercial hour documentaries that take us to the best of Africa's high, inaccessible locations and introduces us to the most remote and traditional peoples encountered therein.