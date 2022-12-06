Not Available

African Dream (NHK)

In 1960, numerous African countries gained their independence from the European colonial rule. The year is known as "the year of Africa." Now a half-century later -- while many African countries are still gripped by frequent conflicts, widespread corruption, and severe poverty -- economic growth, backed by abundant natural resources and a huge market of 900 million people, is changing Africa. What was once known as the Dark Continent is being transformed into the Continent of Hope. African Dream presents a three-part series revealing the new face of Africa

