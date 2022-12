Not Available

Africa’s Deadliest explores the deepest, darkest depths of Africa, to come face to face with the deadliest predators. Understand how this diverse landscape has sculpted an array of Africa’s predators and who has made it to the top of the food chain. From the dolphin armies of the ocean to the masters of ambush on the savannahs to the most poisonous reptiles of the deserts, discover the stealth, the speed, deception and weaponry of Africa’s Deadliest.