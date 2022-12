Not Available

After Dark was a British late night live discussion programme which ran off and on Channel 4 television between 1987 and 1997, and on the BBC in 2003. Broadcast live and with no scheduled end time, the series was considered to be a groundbreaking reinvention of the discussion programme format. The programme was hosted by a variety of presenters, and each episode had around half a dozen guests, often including a member of the public.