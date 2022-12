Not Available

A story about girls playing board games after school! Kyoto in Spring. Aya is a high school girl who's just moved to a new town. Miki is her shy classmate, and her first friend. One day after school Aya and Miki follow the committee president Midori to a speciality board games store. The Dice Club!! Without thinking they try out a German board game together. These girls, who are searching for fun, soon fall into the exciting world of games!