After School is Mystery Time!

A huge fan of the Hiroshima Carp baseball team, you the viewer become the story protagonist, Ryo Kirigamine, vice-president of the Young Detectives Club at Tokyo’s Koigakubo Academy. In the search for truth, each week the school club gets tangled in perplexing local crimes and mysteries, including murder! Ryo is a self-avowed super detective, but tends to get lost in the maze of clues at critical junctures of a case. But never fear; there are plenty of people to come to get her back on track, including the biology teacher, Hiromi Ishizaki. Take part in an intricately-constructed, hardcore mystery every week.