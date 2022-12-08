Not Available

Kim So Eun (Kim So Eun) is a timid, unadventurous high school student until one day she receives a mysterious note inviting her to the after school “Lucky or Not Club.” It’s there that she meets five flower boys (played by the idol group 5urprise) who choose her to be their new leader. Each day, the club draws a random slip of paper that contains a fantastical and extraordinary mission the group must complete, the process of which draws out Kim So Eun’s adventurous and bold side. An experiment in the new “drama-toon genre,” After School: Lucky or Not is a colorful and fun short series that is reminiscent of a manhwa.