Not Available

Afterlife

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Clerkenwell Films

Afterlife is a paranormal thriller television series about a woman named Alison Mundy. She is a reluctant medium, troubled by her gift. During a clairvoyant evening she encounters university lecturer and psychologist Robert Bridge. Robert decides to research her for a book he is writing and with a view to "curing" her, as he believes that all mediums are either charlatans or delusional. Unfortunately for him Alison is the real thing and exposes him to things which no matter how hard he tries he cannot explain away with his science.

Cast

Lesley SharpAlison Mundy
Andrew LincolnRobert Bridge
Anna Wilson-JonesJude Bridge
Kate DuchêneBarbara Sinyard

View Full Cast >

Images