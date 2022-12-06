Not Available

Afterlife is a paranormal thriller television series about a woman named Alison Mundy. She is a reluctant medium, troubled by her gift. During a clairvoyant evening she encounters university lecturer and psychologist Robert Bridge. Robert decides to research her for a book he is writing and with a view to "curing" her, as he believes that all mediums are either charlatans or delusional. Unfortunately for him Alison is the real thing and exposes him to things which no matter how hard he tries he cannot explain away with his science.