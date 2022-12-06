Not Available

"After M*A*S*H" was a spinoff of M*A*S*H which depicted the lives of some of the characters after they returned from the Korean War. Sherman Potter, Father Mulcahy and Maxwell Klinger each work at General Pershing, a Veteran's Hospital in Missouri. In the series we see Soon-Lee, Klinger's wife, again. We also meet Mildred, Potter's wife, for the first time. Besides these familiar characters, we meet many new characters. Mike D'Angelo is the administrative head of the hospital. Alma Cox is his assistant. She does a lot of work for Mike D'Angelo out of a secret love for him; however, he still seems to have feelings for his ex-wife. Bonnie Hornbeck is Alma's secretary. Dr. Gene Pfieffer is a resident at the hospital. Running only from 1983 to 1985, "After M*A*S*H" was a short-lived series with 30 episodes. Gary Burghoff guest-starred in two episodes, "Yours Truly, Max Klinger" and "It Had To Be You," reprising his role of Walter O'Reilly. In "It Had To Be You" Walter gets married. Edward Winter also reprised his role of Colonel Flagg in "Trials." None of the other actors from M*A*S*H appeared in "After M*A*S*H." The series has been rerun rarely since its first run. The final episode was never aired.