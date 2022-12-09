Not Available

Aftermath is a four-part 2010 documentary television series created by History Television Canadian station, airing in the United States on the National Geographic Channel, and produced by Cream Productions. Aftermath consists of a series of "experiments" looking at what would happen if planetary conditions changed drastically, within our lifetime. The series is a follow-up to the TV special Aftermath: Population Zero. In 2010, the series was nominated for a 2010 Gemini award for best documentary.